PAMPANGA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Fontana Leisure Park inside the Clark Freeport Zone here was placed under “full lockdown” on Tuesday, May 19, right after the discovery of an illegal makeshift hospital for Chinese citizens suspected of infection with the coronavirus.

In a statement emailed by Clark Development Corporation (CDC) to Rappler on Wednesday morning, May 20, the state-owned firm said the “makeshift medical facility for Chinese patients” was inside a villa at Fontana Leisure Park.

The CDC said its public safety department, the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), and the Food and Drug Administration conducted the joint raid.

“As a result, Clark officials have ordered the closure and full lockdown of Fontana Leisure Park inside the Clark Freeport following the raid. This illegal activity not only violates the law, but also poses danger to individuals who potentially need medical treatment for the deadly disease. CDC does not and will never tolerate this inside the Clark Freeport,” CDC said.

The CDC said the team arrested Ling Hu, 45, the alleged owner of the underground hospital; and alleged pharmacist Seung-Hyun Lee, 38.

“Aside from the operators who are now facing criminal charges, the CDC will also hold into account the management of Fontana for allowing this to happen within their property. We assure Clark stakeholders, the locators, local communities and residents especially, that we will not stop until all those involved are prosecuted and punished.

The raid was conducted just days after Pampanga transitioned into modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), after two months under ECQ.

It was not the first time that Fontana figured in a controversy. In December 2016, the resort's casino was shut down following the arrest of 1,240 illegal Chinese workers inside the leisure park in a Bureau of Immigration operation.

Fontana is owned by Macau gaming tycoon Jack Lam, who was in the Philippine spotlight in December 2016 when two Bureau of Immigration officials were accused of extorting P50 million from him for the release of the detained Chinese casino workers. – Rappler.com