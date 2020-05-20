MANILA, Philippines – As the government started to ease restrictions and Metro Manila transitioned to a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), some cities lifted the ban on the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages.

Several cities in the National Capital Region imposed a liquor ban when the entire Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In April, several companies through the Center for Alcohol Research and Development asked the government to remove the liquor ban as it has started to negatively affect the industry. (READ: Companies urge PH gov't to lift liquor ban)

Here are the cities that lifted the ban on the sale and distribution of liquor in their areas as of Wednesday, May 20:

Pasay City

Pasay City issued City Ordinance No. 6107 on Thursday, May 14, which relaxes the prohibition on the sale, purchase, and distribution of alcoholic beverages in the city.

The ordinance said the lifting of the ban is "for economic reasons to help retailers and other small businesses" and to not deprive the residents of purchasing liquor "to help them deal with their anxieties."

Consumption of alcohol in the city is only allowed inside the house. Physical distancing must be observed.

Quezon City

Quezon City allowed the selling of alcoholic drinks again starting Saturday, May 16. Drinking in public places is still prohibited.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte issued Executive Order No. 31 on Friday, May 15, which allows the selling of alcoholic from 1 pm to 5 pm.

There is also a limit on how many bottles or boxes a person can buy from a high-volume retailer or low-volume retailer per day. (READ: Quezon City lifts liquor ban, imposes rules on selling)

Marikina City

Mayor Marcelino "Marcy" Teodoro signed Ordinance 64 on May 16. It allows the selling of liquors and other alcoholic drinks in the city again, but residents must still observe proper and safety protocols.

Consumption of alcoholic beverages in public is still prohibited. (READ: Marikina lifts liquor ban, but drinking in public still barred)

Caloocan City

Caloocan City issued City Ordinance No. 0869, which "partially" lifts the liquor ban imposed in the city.

Under the ordinance, residents are allowed to purchase alcoholic beverages as long as they consume it inside their homes. There is also a limit on the number of bottles one can buy, depending on the type of liquor.

The city ordinance also imposes penalties for violators: P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense, and P1,500 for the third offense.

San Juan

Mayor Francis Zamora signed City Ordinance No. 36 on Monday, May 18, allowing alcohol consumption in the city. But residents should drink liquor inside homes and should still follow physical distancing rules.

"There is a need to relax the total prohibition of selling and/or drinking of alcoholic beverages of any kind...for economic reasons to help retailers and other small businesses," the ordinance stated. (READ: San Juan City lifts liquor ban)

Mandaluyong City

Mayor Carmelita Abalos signed City Ordinance No. 777 on Tuesday, May 19, lifting the ban on sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages in the city. The ordinance stated that the ban "greatly affected the domestic liquor industry."

Consumption of liquor in public places is still prohibited.

– Rappler.com