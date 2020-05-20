MANILA, Philippines – A total of 570 stranded students have been ferried home through the government’s “Hatid Estudyante Para Makabalik sa Probinsya” program, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Wednesday, May 20.

"We just started last week. This week, there would be trips to Isabela and Camarines Sur," DOTr Assistant Secretary for Communications Goddess Libiran told Rappler in a mix of English and Filipino.

The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) earlier said that over 9,000 students were stranded in dormitories and schools nationwide, although CHED had been bringing home students since the enhanced community quarantine started two months ago.

"What is new is that DOTr is aggressively mobilizing bus, rail, water, and air transportation to bring students home,” CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera III said.

Although some regions in the Philippines already have relaxed community quarantine since May 16, Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a televised briefing on May 13 that parents were still not allowed to fetch their children who were stuck in other cities. (READ: In MECQ, Metro Manila residents can't go to home provinces yet)

Meanwhile, the DOTr said that before the students were sent back to their respective provinces, they underwent COVID-19 rapid testing.

"In accordance with health protocols, students who would test negative of the virus were allowed to proceed for boarding, while those who would test positive will be referred to a quarantine facility," the DOTr said.

Several medical groups, however, don't recommend the use of antibody rapid test because there is a high incidence of false positive results when used on individuals showing no symptoms of COVID-19. (READ: Medical groups: Rapid antibody test as clearance to work a 'waste of resources')

According to the DOTr, 16 students were sent home to Cagayan de Oro City, while 543 students were transported to their homes in the Caraga region (148 students to Agusan Del Sur, 113 to Surigao del Sur, 106 to Surigao del Norte, 66 students to Agusan del Norte, 78 to Butuan City, 32 to the Dinagat Islands) as of Tuesday, May 19.

Stranded students who want to go home may sign up with the Hatid Estudyante program through an online form, where they will be asked to provide personal details. – Rappler.com