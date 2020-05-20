MANILA, Philippines – The Malabon City government will file charges against a woman who did not disclose that she was a probable coronavirus case prior to admission at the Ospital ng Malabon (OsMal), where she gave birth.

Malabon Mayor Lenlen Oreta said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 19, that during the pre-admission interview, the woman did not admit that her barangay – Barangay 12 in Caloocan City – was on hard lockdown due to its high number of coronavirus cases, and that she was a probable coronavirus case.

Oreta said the woman was tested at OsMal, and she turned out to be positive for COVID-19.

"Ang ating City Legal ay nasa proseso ng pagfi-file ng kaso para sa violation of Section 9 of R.A. 11332 (Our City Legal Office is in the process of filing a case for violation of Section 9 of Republic Act No. 11332)," Oreta said.

Under RA 11332 or the Law on Reporting Communicable Diseases, violators may be fined from P20,000 to P50,000, and may face imprisonment of 1 to 6 months.

"This is not a joke. Maraming buhay ang nalagay sa panganib dahil sa kamalian ng isang tao (Many lives have been endangered because of the mistake of one person. Please, be honest. Anumang sintomas o (Whatever symptoms or) exposure history, say it," Oreta said.

The mayor said that because of the incident, the second floor of OsMal would be shut down from Wednesday, May 20, until Sunday, May 24. The second floor houses the OB-Gynecology section, delivery room, surgery section, and pediatrics ward.

"Ikinalulungkot naming ibalita na kailangan natin muling isara ang ilang operasyon sa... OsMal dahil sa isang pasyente mula sa Brgy 12, Caloocan na nagsilang ng sanggol ngunit hindi umamin habang ini-interview sa ospital na ang kanilang barangay ay naka-complete lockdown dahil sa mga kaso ng COVID-19 cases at may possible exposure siya sa virus," he said.

(We are sad to announce that some operations at OsMal have to be closed again because of one patient from Barangay 12, Caloocan, who gave birth but did not admit during her interview at the hospital that their barangay was on complete lockdown because of COVID-19 cases, and that she has possible exposure to the virus.)

Contact tracing and testing was also conducted among health workers, employees, and other patients who came into contact with the new mother.

The mother and child, meanwhile, would be swabbed for confirmatory testing.

Oreta said the hospital will continue admitting both coronavirus and non-coronavirus adult patients, and that its laboratory and radiology sections would remain open. The hospital will resume full operations on Monday, May 25.

According to the city-run 100% Pusong Malabon Facebook page, the woman was admitted even if she came from another city as she was already “crowning” – the head of her infant was already visible – when she arrived at the hospital, and it was the duty of the hospital and its doctors to keep both mother and child safe.

Malabon and Caloocan are under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) until May 31.

The woman's home village, Barangay 12, is in the Dagat-Dagatan area and adjacent to some villages in Malabon. Barangay 12 had 27 cases as of May 18, and will be under hard lockdown until May 23.

Malabon has 98 confirmed cases, with 15 deaths and 36 recoveries, as of Tuesday, May 19. – Rappler.com