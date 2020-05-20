MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos online criticized Senator Cynthia Villar for saying that middle-class Filipinos don't need financial assistance from the government since they supposedly continued to receive their salaries during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Bold of you to assume everyone's salaries are enough to sustain a family in this pandemic," said Twitter user @HuntressOfSteel, encapsulating the online outrage sparked by the senator's remarks.

Villar – the country’s richest senator – argued on Tuesday, May 19, that providing cash aid to middle class families would only further deprive poor families. (READ: Should the middle class receive subsidy?)

The Department of Labor and Employment had reported that at least 2.3 million workers from the private sector were either laid off or placed under a “No Work, No Pay” scheme since the lockdown started.

Netizens were quick to lambast the senator for her out-of-touch comment, stating not all middle-class Filipinos were given salaries during the lockdown, while others were even terminated from their jobs.

Villar has since apologized and clarified she was concerned “for the welfare of middle income workers” despite her controversial statement.

Here’s what other Filipinos had to say about Villar’s comment:

Villar on middle class - Curated tweets by rapplerdotcom

What are your thoughts on the senator’s remark? – Rappler.com