MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs announced another 24 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 2,455 as of Wednesday, May 20.

The confirmed cases included 1,313 Filipinos still being treated and 858 who have recovered.

There were 4 new deaths, bringing to 284 the death toll due to the disease.

Filipinos with coronavirus were spread out across 46 countries with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 451

Undergoing treatment: 125

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 324

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 748

Undergoing treatment: 434

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 227

Deaths: 87

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 712

Undergoing treatment: 566

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 100

Deaths: 46

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 544

Undergoing treatment: 188

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 207

Deaths: 149

Of the 2,455 cases, 546 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Cases in the Philippines as of Wednesday breached 13,000 with 13,221 confirmed coronavirus cases recorded, including 842 deaths and 2,932 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 4.9 million while over 323,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com