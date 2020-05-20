PANGASINAN, Philippines – An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) waiting for the end of the lockdown in Metro Manila to return to his job, was killed by a wayward ten-wheeler truck while riding a motorcycle Wednesday, May 20.

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Fajardo, chief of police of Calasiao, said the victim was Christian Tolentino, a resident of Poblacion Sur, Sta. Barbara.

According to a police report, the victim was riding his motorcycle while travelling along the Sta. Barbara-Dagupan Road Wednesday afternoon.

He stopped at an intersection to give way to crossing vehicles.

While waiting at that junction, a fast-moving 10-wheeler truck slammed Tolentino from the rear.

“Tumalsik siya dahil sa lakas ng pagkakabangga, sumalpok siya sa isang SUV na patawid, tapos nakaladkad pa ng parehong truck”, said Fajardo. (The impact sent him slamming into an SUV which was crossing the road at that time. And then that same truck dragged him.)

His head was crushed, causing his instantaneous death, Fajardo added.

Meanwhile, the truck driver, who is a resident of Tarlac City, said that his truck its lost brakes. He was about to deliver a truckload of liquor to Dagupan City.

Tolentino was a Dubai-based OFW, set to return to the emirate once the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila was lifted.

The truck driver is now under the custody of the Calasiao PNP. – Rappler.com