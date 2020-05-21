PAMPANGA, Philippines – The mayor of Concepcion town in Tarlac placed his municipality under a 24-hour "extreme general community quarantine" after a second coronavirus case was recorded there on Wednesday, May 20.

Mayor Andres Lacson signed Executive Order No. 27 on Wednesday, which allowed the operation of only 4 establishments in the town from 8 pm of May 20 to 8 pm of Thursday, May 21:

Pharmacies

Hospitals

Water refilling stations

Fuel refilling stations

Only workers of these establishments, medical and emergency services personnel, and persons with health emergencies will be allowed to leave their homes, the EO said.

In issuing EO 27, Lacson said that with the second coronavirus case recorded in the town, there is a need to trace all persons who might have come into contact with the patient, “thus local transmission in the municipality now becomes imminent.”

He also said that another coronavirus case in a neighboring town has family members in Concepcion who might have also come into contact with locals.

Several townsfolk have criticized what they thought to be the municipal government's overreaction to the town's second coronavirus case. One netizen said other local governments have responded to additional cases by imposing just barangay- or even sitio-level lockdowns.

In response to the comment, Lacson replied: “We cannot just deal with one barangay, several barangays are involved dahil may mga nakasalamuha yung COVID patient sa ibang barangay (because the COVID patient interacted with others in other barangays) directly. Makipag-isa po tayo (Let's be united), this is for everybody's safety.”

Responding to questions from concerned residents, an administrator of the official LGU Concepcion Tarlac Facebook page said workers on their way home after 8 pm of May 20 should just explain to authorities manning checkpoints that they came from their workplaces and show their company identification cards or certificates of employment.

The provincial government of Tarlac said the second COVID-19 case in Concepcion is a 65-year-old man from Barangay Santiago who is asymptomatic. He was swabbed on May 13 as part of random polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, and his positive test result came out on May 18.

Although he showed no signs and symptoms of the novel coronavirus, he was brought to the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac for a 14-day quarantine.

The first COVID-19 case of Concepcion is a 36-year-old female health worker from Barangay Café who already recovered from the viral disease. – Rappler.com