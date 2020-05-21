6 more Filipinos abroad contract coronavirus; total at 2,461
MANILA, Philippines – Another 6 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases overseas to 2,461, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday, May 21.
The total confirmed cases include 1,315 Filipinos who are still being treated for the disease, and 861 others who have recovered.
One new death was recorded in the Middle East, raising to 285 the death toll due to COVID-19.
"The DFA, through its foreign service posts, remains fully committed to attending to the needs of our people abroad affected by this pandemic, whenever possible," the agency said.
Cases were spread across 46 countries, with the following breakdown per region:
Asia Pacific
12 countries included
- Total: 452
- Undergoing treatment: 124
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 326
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 752
- Undergoing treatment: 437
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 228
- Deaths: 87
Middle East
12 countries included
- Total: 713
- Undergoing treatment: 566
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 100
- Deaths: 47
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 544
- Undergoing treatment: 188
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 207
- Deaths: 149
Of the 2,461 cases, 546 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
As of Thursday, the Philippines has at least 13,434 coronavirus cases, including 846 deaths and 3,000 recoveries.
The number of infections worldwide surpassed 5 million while over 328,000 people have died across 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com