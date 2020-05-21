MANILA, Philippines – Another 6 Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases overseas to 2,461, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Thursday, May 21.

The total confirmed cases include 1,315 Filipinos who are still being treated for the disease, and 861 others who have recovered.

One new death was recorded in the Middle East, raising to 285 the death toll due to COVID-19.

"The DFA, through its foreign service posts, remains fully committed to attending to the needs of our people abroad affected by this pandemic, whenever possible," the agency said.

Cases were spread across 46 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 452

Undergoing treatment: 124

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 326

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 752

Undergoing treatment: 437

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 228

Deaths: 87

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 713

Undergoing treatment: 566

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 100

Deaths: 47

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 544

Undergoing treatment: 188

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 207

Deaths: 149

Of the 2,461 cases, 546 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has at least 13,434 coronavirus cases, including 846 deaths and 3,000 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 5 million while over 328,000 people have died across 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com

