Published 10:13 AM, May 22, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – What happens when a typhoon devastates areas under coronavirus lockdowns?

Rappler reporter Pia Ranada speaks to Mahar Lagmay, executive director of the University of the Philippines Resilience Institute, about preparing for typhoon season during the coronavirus pandemic.

Catch the interview at 1 pm on Friday, May 22. – Rappler.com