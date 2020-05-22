BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – A businessman was shot dead in front of his business establishment at Narra Street in Barangay Villamonte in this city late Thursday afternoon, May 21.

Killed was Roland Tan, who just boarded his vehicle when the 3 suspects shot him at close range.

Major Renante Jomocan, Bacolod Police Station 4 chief, said the assailants, who wore face masks, escaped on foot. The victim was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to 5 gunshot wounds.

Police recovered 6 empty shells from the crime scene, while they have yet to establish the motive of the killing.

This is the second shooting incident in Bacolod after it downgraded to the general community quarantine status on May 16.

The first one happened 5 days ago, on May 16, when Gerald Cuadra, son of a drug convict, was killed at B.S. Aquino Drive in Barangay 5. – Rappler.com