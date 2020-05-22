CEBU CITY, Philippines – Over 400 overseas Filipino workers, mostly seafarers, are set to return to Cebu on Friday, May 22.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard here, the seafarers are aboard 2 sea vessels on their way from Manila.

Along the route, the 2 vessels will be dropping off passengers in the Visayas and Mindanao.

There are 253 passengers aboard M/V St Michael the Archangel, while 209 are on the M/V St Francis Xavier.

Prior to departing for their home provinces, the OFWs completed their respective mandatory 14-day quarantines.

Following protocols, those without symptoms after the quarantine were given coronavirus rapid tests. Those with flu-like illnesses took swab tests. (READ: Traveling to PH during pandemic? Here's what to expect)

This is the 3rd batch of OFWs returning to Cebu so far.

Upon arriving in their home provinces, the OFWs may be ordered to undergo another quarantine, depending on their local mayors and their test result documents

More cases in jails

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Cebu’s prisons climbed to 626, including inmates and staff, according to the latest Department of Health Central Visayas bulletin. (READ: Coronavirus Updates: Infections creep into Cebu City Jail)

The new cases were reported in the following prisons:

Cebu City Jail - 23

Mandaue City Jail - 66

The new totals per prison are:

CPDRC - 37

Cebu City Jail - 417

Mandaue City Jail - 172

The Cebu City Jail, which has a congestion rate of over 1,000%, has the highest number of coronavirus cases in any jail facility in the country. (READ: What you need to know about the Cebu City Jail)

Aside from being overcrowded, the cells are hot, and the conditions are often unsanitary, especially during summer, when water outages are frequent.

Inmates who test positive for the virus are moved to a separate isolation facility.

According to the Cebu City Health Department, there are now 1814 cases in the city with 18 deaths and 114 recoveries. (READ: MAP: Where are the coronavirus cases in Cebu City?)

The DOH announced on Friday that total cases in the country now stood at 13,597. DOH also recorded 11 new deaths, increasingthe total deaths to 857. The total number of recoveries is now at 3,092. – Rappler.com