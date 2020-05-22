MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has filed deportation charges against Javier Salvador Parra, the Spanish resident of Dasmariñas Village, Makati City, who was assaulted and nearly arrested by cops for allegedly violating quarantine rules.

The BI has filed charges against Parra for "undesirability" and for "overstaying," after he apparently overstayed his visa in the Philippines, the BI announced on Friday, May 22.

“Foreign nationals who are here in the country are expected to follow Philippine laws, especially in these special times wherein public health and safety is at risk. There is no exemption, whether you are living in a posh village, or in a slum area, you must obey the law,” BI chief Jaime Morente said in a statement on Friday.

Morente said that "upon investigation by our intelligence division, it was confirmed that he has failed to extend and has already overstayed his visa."

The BI filed the charges after Parra's encounter with authorities sparked questions about his visa status. Makati also earlier filed a criminal complaint against Parra for unjust vexation, disobedience, assault, violating quarantine rules, and not wearing a face mask.

On April 26, a cop demanded that Parra pay a P1,000-fine for allowing their house helper to water their plants in front of their house without a face mask, even though she performed the task inside their private property.

Videos showed Parra cursing Senior Master Sergeant Roland Madrona and telling him to leave his property. This prompted Madrona to arrest Parra by tackling him to the ground, leaving Parra with skin abrasions.

Throughout the incident, Parra's wife begged Madrona to stop because Parra had a back injury. Madrona relented and left.

The encounter is among the incidents of alleged police abuse during the coronavirus lockdown. On April 19, cops stormed the Pacific Towers Plaza in Taguig City and were seen acting aggressively to enforce quarantine guidelines. Retired Supreme Court associate justice Antonio Carpio said policemen in the Taguig incident violated the law for entering without a court-issued warrant.

The day of Parra's encounter with police was also the day of the interment of Corporal Winston Ragos, who was killed by police during an altercation over quarantine rules in Quezon City. – Rappler.com