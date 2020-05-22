MANILA, Philippines – The Depatrtment of Health (DOH) said that 2,336 health workers have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday, May 21.

The DOH said on Friday, May 22, that 21 more health workers tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, since the last update on cases in the sector was announced on May 18. At least 1,086 health workers already beat the new virus.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Friday that the department has removed retired health workers from the tally, as they were no longer in the line of duty. With this adjustment, the coronavirus death toll among health workers was now at 31, down from the initially announced 35.

There were no new coronavirus deaths among health workers as of Friday.

More than half or 1,219 of the cases were active. Based on the DOH presentation, 895 are mild cases while 322 are asymptomatic. Only two health workers have a severe case of COVID-19.

Of the health workers with COVID-19, 853 are nurses, 670 are doctors, 144 are nursing assistants, 86 are medical technologists, 43 radiologic technologists, and 294 are non-medical staff.

As of Friday, the Philippines has 13,597 confirmed coronavirus cases. Close to a fourth of the cases have recovered, while the death toll was at 857. – Rappler.com