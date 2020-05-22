MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs announced an additional 43 Filipinos were infected with the coronavirus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases among Filipinos overseas to 2,504 as of Friday, May 22.

There were two new deaths in the Middle East, bringing the death toll due to the disease to 287.

The total confirmed cases include 1,351 Filipinos being treated and 866 who have recovered.

The latest count still showed Europe and the Middle East with the highest number of cases (over 700 cases each), with the Americas following, and the Asia Pacific region registering the least number of cases.

Filipinos infected with the coronavirus were spread across 46 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 456

Undergoing treatment: 127

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 327

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 770

Undergoing treatment: 455

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 228

Deaths: 87

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 719

Undergoing treatment: 567

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 103

Deaths: 49

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 559

Undergoing treatment: 202

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 208

Deaths: 149

Of the 2,504 cases, 554 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

Confirmed cases in the Philippines stood at 13,597, including 857 deaths and 3,092 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 5 million while over 333,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com

