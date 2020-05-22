Over 2,500 overseas Filipinos positive for coronavirus
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs announced an additional 43 Filipinos were infected with the coronavirus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases among Filipinos overseas to 2,504 as of Friday, May 22.
There were two new deaths in the Middle East, bringing the death toll due to the disease to 287.
The total confirmed cases include 1,351 Filipinos being treated and 866 who have recovered.
The latest count still showed Europe and the Middle East with the highest number of cases (over 700 cases each), with the Americas following, and the Asia Pacific region registering the least number of cases.
Filipinos infected with the coronavirus were spread across 46 countries, with the following breakdown per region:
Asia Pacific
12 countries included
- Total: 456
- Undergoing treatment: 127
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 327
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 770
- Undergoing treatment: 455
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 228
- Deaths: 87
Middle East
12 countries included
- Total: 719
- Undergoing treatment: 567
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 103
- Deaths: 49
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 559
- Undergoing treatment: 202
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 208
- Deaths: 149
Of the 2,504 cases, 554 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
Confirmed cases in the Philippines stood at 13,597, including 857 deaths and 3,092 recoveries.
The number of infections worldwide surpassed 5 million while over 333,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com