MANILA, Philippines – Manila City has recorded over 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, the second highest number of cases in Metro Manila, after Quezon City.

Despite preparing early by building its own infectious disease center, it still faces the challenge of increasing its testing capacity as national test centers are overwhelmed.

The lockdown also continues to prevent the spread of the virus, pushing families to go jobless longer.

The story of Manila is the story of other local government units under lockdown, after the national government failed to achieve mass testing rates during its first two months of locking down the entire island region of Luzon, including the National Capital Region.

How has Manila managed? What can Manila residents expect from its local government as the crisis continues?

Rappler’s Rambo Talabong talks to Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, a doctor herself, to discuss Manila’s strategy for testing and lockdowns, and its plans in dealing with the pandemic.

Watch the interview at 3 pm on Saturday, May 23. – Rappler.com