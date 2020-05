MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck Aurora late Saturday morning, May 23, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs said the earthquake struck at 10:10 am with the epicenter located in San Luis, Aurora.

Phivolcs initially reported at around 10:23 am that the earthquake was magnitude 5.1, but upgraded this to magnitude 5.4 in an updated bulletin released at 10:59 am.

The earthquake, which was tectonic in origin, had a depth of 7 kilometers and was felt in the following areas:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity VI - Baler, Aurora

Intensity V - San Luis, Dipaculao, and Maria Aurora, Aurora

Intensity IV - Casiguran and Dingalan, Aurora; Gabaldon, and Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

Intensity III - Obando, Bulacan; Villasis, Pangasinan; Parañaque City; Antipolo City, Rizal

Intensity II - Santo Domingo, Nueva Ecija; Malolos City, and Plaridel, Bulacan; Baguio City; Manila; Malabon City; Navotas City; Quezon City; Valenzuela City

Intensity I - Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Guinayangan, Quezon

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity IV - Palayan City, Nueva Ecija

Intensity III - San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Santiago City, Isabela

Intensity II - Cabanatuan City and San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Malolos City, Bulacan; City of Baguio; City of Navotas

Intensity I - Guagua, Pampanga; Marikina City; Malabon City; Quezon City; Guinayangan and Mauban, Quezon; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Dagupan City, Pangasinan

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage were expected. – Rappler.com