MANILA, Philippines – Another 18 Filipinos abroad have contracted the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos to 2,522, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday, May 23.

Four new fatalities in the Americas and Europe bring the death toll to 291.

Meanwhile, 14 more patients have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from hospital, bringing total recoveries among overseas Filipinos to 878.

Some 1,353 Filipino patients are currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in different countries.

Confirmed cases of Filipinos with the coronavirus are spread out among 46 countries across 4 regions. They are:

Asia Pacific: 12 countries

Total: 458

Undergoing treatment: 129

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 327

Deaths: 2

Middle East & Africa: 12 countries

Total: 719

Undergoing treatment: 567

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 103

Deaths: 49

Europe: 16 countries

Total: 785

Undergoing treatment: 459

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 236

Deaths: 90

Americas: 6 countries

Total: 560

Undergoing treatment: 198

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 212

Deaths: 150

Of the total 2,522 confirmed cases, 554 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health (DOH), which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

The DFA noted an increase in the daily rate of fatalities, which amounts to 12% of total confirmed cases.

In the Philippines, the DOH has recorded 13,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 863 deaths and 3,177 recoveries as of Saturday, May 23. – Rappler.com