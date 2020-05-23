DAGUPAN CITY, Philippines – Authorities arrested on Friday, May 22, the 2nd most wanted fugitive of the National Capital Region (NCR), after he was trapped in a lockdown in Pangasinan.

Police caught Jenie Dizon Padito, wanted for qualified rape, in Brgy. Sta. Maria, Mapandan in Pangasinan.

Police launched a joint operation on Padito, saying that he was stuck there due to the limited movement of General Community Quarantine (GCQ)

Padito was arrested on a warrant issued by the Pasig City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 261 on two charges of qualified rape.

According to police, a manhunt has been conducted on Padito for months, but he was finally trapped in Pangasinan because of the lockdown.

Padito has been turned over to the Pasig police for custody to get the trial rolling. – Rappler.com