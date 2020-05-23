MANILA, Philippines – Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Saturday, May 23, that Metro Manila will "more likely" be placed under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) by June 1.

"More likely mag G-GCQ na tayo by June 1. So hindi pa tayo makakapag-loosen up completely dahil ang purpose natin dito, although yung ating cases ng covid hindi na tumataas, medyo nag-lelevel off na, we would like to impress in our people yung self-discipline," Lorenzana said Saturday on the sidelines of an agriculture seminar held inside Camp Aguinaldo.

(Metro Manila will be more likely put under GCQ by June 1. We still cannot loosen up completely because the purpose of this is, although the cases are not shooting up, they're slightly leveling off, is that we would like to impress in our people self-discipline.)

Lorenzana said that it is to prepare Metro Manila residents for the "new normal," where they would have to consistently wear face mask, as well as other health and and safety protocols even inside offices.

Metro Manila is under the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine or MECQ until May 31, where some work places and other establishments have been allowed to open in limited capacities.

Lorenzana said the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) was also determining which specific areas in Metro Manila still have high infections.

"Well ang pinag-uusapan naming sa IATF, e mag-GCQ pero kung yung mga areas na meron pa ring mga ano, infection baka yun na lang ang ikontrol natin ng konti," said Lorenzana.

(The IATF is discussing that if we declare GCQ, areas with infections will still be slightly controlled.)

As of May 23, there are 13,777 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Philippines. Of the 180 new cases on Saturday, 114 or 63% were from Metro Manila.

Protocols

Under labor protocols, employees and other people inside an office cannot engage in prolonged face to face conversations.

In current definitions, public transportation will be allowed under GCQ but with strict enforcement of health protocols.

Under MECQ, only private vehicles are allowed.

The following areas are currently under ECQ:

Cebu City

Mandaue City

The following are under MECQ:

Bataan

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Laguna

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Zambales

Angeles City

The rest of the country is currently under GCQ. – Rappler.com