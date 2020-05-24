MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) set up a bike lane along the national capital region's main thoroughfare on Sunday, May 24, for a dry run of the alternative transportation scheme in light of the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MMDA placed traffic cones along the outermost northbound lane of EDSA from White Plains Avenue to Boni Serrano Avenue in Quezon City for the pilot test of the bike lane that ran until 12nn.

MMDA traffic chief Bong Nebrija told GMA News that the bike lanes will gradually be placed segment by segment. He also credited cycling organizations for the initiative.

Nebrija then reminded bike riders to wear their helmets and protective gear when traveling.

The temporary bike lane has been removed at around 12nn, according to @CyclingMatters_.

The temporary bike lane along EDSA northbound has been removed as of 12 noon. https://t.co/JrE1CH0sh3 — Cycling Matters (@CyclingMatters_) May 24, 2020

Until May 31, Metro Manila is under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), where there is no public transportation nor transport network vehicle services. Private shuttles will be allowed but only for essential work and services. (READ: ECQ, MECQ, GCQ, MGCQ: Who can go where?)

Private cars are allowed, as long as only two people sit per row. Motorcycles, bicycles, and e-scooters can also ply the roads but with only one rider. (EXPLAINER: What's modified ECQ and modified GCQ?)

When the rules are relaxed to a general community quarantine (GCQ), public transportation will return but with health and physical distancing protocols. (DOCUMENT: Omnibus guidelines on modified ECQ, modified GCQ) – with reports from Angie de Silva/Rappler.com