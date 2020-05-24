MANILA, Philippines – The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines rose to 14,035 on Sunday, May 24.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported that as of 4 pm on Sunday, there were 258 new cases of the virus. Of the number, 195 are from Metro Manila, 51 are from other regions, and 12 are repatriated overseas Filipino workers.

Deaths due to COVID-19 also went up to 868, after 5 cases were added to the toll.

Meanwhile, 72 more patients have recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 3,249.

The government is assessing when and whether the lockdowns in most affected areas can already be relaxed, like in Metro Manila, where majority of the cases are recorded.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Saturday, May 23, that the National Capital Region will "more likely" be placed under general community quarantine by June 1.

However, he noted that the government task force leading the response to COVID-19 is discussing a scenario where areas with infections would still be controlled.

Meanwhile, the task force on Friday, May 22, cleared the way for the Philippines to join clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines being developed by 4 groups based in Taiwan and China. – Rappler.com