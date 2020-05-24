MANILA, Philippines – A Filipina nurse was wounded after a blast rocked a housing compound in the outskirts of Tripoli, Libya, amid unrest there late Saturday afternoon, May 23.

In a statement on Sunday, May 24, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) quoted a report by the Philippine embassy in Tripoli which said the 60-year-old nurse "sustained a shrapnel wound in the shoulder after an artillery round exploded outside the housing compound where she and several other Filipino hospital workers were staying."

She is the 3rd Filipino hurt since the fighting intensified in Tripoli more than a year ago, said embassy chargè d'affaires Elmer Cato.

The embassy then issued an advisory reminding Filipinos in areas where exchanges of artillery or small arms fire are taking place "to relocate when able to avoid getting caught in the crossfire."

Over 1,000 Filipinos, most of them hospital workers, are still in Tripoli and surrounding areas, according to the DFA.

Libya is currently embroiled in a battle between its United Nations-recognized government and the forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar. The country has been in chaos since 2011, when an uprising ousted and killed veteran dictator Moammar Gaddafi. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com