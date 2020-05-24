MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the total number of coronavirus cases involving Filipinos abroad is now at 2,523 as of Sunday, May 24.

The latest figure is one case higher than the 2,522 reported on Saturday, May 23.

Three new deaths have also been recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 294.

Out of the total cases, 1,350 are undergoing treatment while 879 have already recovered or been discharged.

The Department of Health has verified 557 of the cases, based on the 2005 International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization.

The DFA said the cases can be found across 46 countries – mostly in Europe with 785 cases and Middle East/Africa with 720 cases.

More than half of the deaths are in the Americas, with 150 deaths.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific (12 countries)

Total: 458

Undergoing treatment: 129

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 327

Death: 2

Europe (16 countries)

Total: 785

Undergoing treatment: 458

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 237

Deaths: 90

Middle East and Africa (12 countries)

Total: 720

Undergoing treatment: 565

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 103

Deaths: 52

Americas (6 countries)

Total: 560

Undergoing treatment: 198

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 212

Deaths: 140

As of Sunday, the Philippines has 14,035 coronavirus cases, with 868 deaths and 3,249 recoveries. – Rappler.com