Filipinos abroad with coronavirus now at 2,523
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said the total number of coronavirus cases involving Filipinos abroad is now at 2,523 as of Sunday, May 24.
The latest figure is one case higher than the 2,522 reported on Saturday, May 23.
Three new deaths have also been recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 294.
Out of the total cases, 1,350 are undergoing treatment while 879 have already recovered or been discharged.
The Department of Health has verified 557 of the cases, based on the 2005 International Health Regulations of the World Health Organization.
The DFA said the cases can be found across 46 countries – mostly in Europe with 785 cases and Middle East/Africa with 720 cases.
More than half of the deaths are in the Americas, with 150 deaths.
Below is a breakdown of cases per region:
Asia Pacific (12 countries)
- Total: 458
- Undergoing treatment: 129
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 327
- Death: 2
Europe (16 countries)
- Total: 785
- Undergoing treatment: 458
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 237
- Deaths: 90
Middle East and Africa (12 countries)
- Total: 720
- Undergoing treatment: 565
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 103
- Deaths: 52
Americas (6 countries)
- Total: 560
- Undergoing treatment: 198
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 212
- Deaths: 140
As of Sunday, the Philippines has 14,035 coronavirus cases, with 868 deaths and 3,249 recoveries. – Rappler.com