MANILA, Philippines – The provincial government of Cebu urged doctors to avoid referring patients to hospitals located in Cebu City to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the provincial government's Sugbo News, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia relayed this request to doctors during a meeting on Friday, May 22, urging them to perform minor operations in their hospitals instead of transferring patients to the city.

But referrals for major procedures will continue, especially if provincial hospitals are unable to perform them.

Guidelines for this, according to the report, will be further discussed and refined, in consultation with chiefs of provincial hospitals.

Cebu province has 12 district and 4 provincial hospitals.

As of Friday, Cebu City has reported 1,854 cases of the coronavirus, with 116 total recoveries. In terms of number of cases across the country, it is second only to Quezon City, which has 2,000 as of Saturday, May 23.

Cebu province – excluding Cebu City and Mandaue City – has 105 cases as of Friday, according to the provincial government.

The Philippines, meanwhile, has 14,035 coronavirus cases, with 868 deaths and 3,249 recoveries. – Rappler.com