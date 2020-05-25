MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Monday, May 25, said that those interested to reproduce their REwear face masks may coordinate with the DOST’s Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI).

"Lumapit lang po kayo sa Philippine Textile Research Institute para sa protocol ng commercialization ng teknolohiya na ito," said Richard Burgos, director of the DOST’s Science and Technology Information Institute.

(Just coordinate with the Philippine Textile Research Institute for the protocols on the commercialization of this technology.)



REwear face masks are designed to be washable for up to 50 times, made possible by a textile coating developed by the PTRI.

Last March, the DOST said that it partnered with the local government unit in Taytay and the private sector to produce 500,000 facemasks to fill the current gap brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. (READ: DOST, private partners to produce 500,000 reusable face masks)

During Monday's virtual briefing, DOST Undersecretary Rowena Cristina Guevarra said that the initial batch of their face masks will be distributed to medical frontliners and to different local government units.

Guevarra, however, didn’t specify which LGUs would receive the face masks.

Meanwhile, DOST Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said that some of the products will go to the national government to stock up for 2021.

"Ang gobyerno po, led by DOH (Department of Health), nagpaplano ng mahigit sa isang milyon na face masks para sa 2021. Kaya ang iba pong producto namin ay ico-contribute namin sa pag inventory sa 2021," dela Pena said.

(The government, led by the DOH, plans to stock up on 1 million face masks for 2021. That's why some of our products will be contributed to their inventory.)

More details about REwear face masks can be found in this document. Those interested to reproduce the face masks may email DOST-PTRI at ptri@ptri.dost.gov.ph and ptridost47@gmail.com. – Rappler.com