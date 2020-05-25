MANILA, Philippines – Even quarantine passes have been found being sold in Manila City de facto forgery epicenter: Recto Avenue.

On Monday, May 25, the Manila Police District (MPD) arrested 7 document forgers who sold quarantine passes that could only be issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Each card was sold for P350, according to the police.

Cops seized pieces of evidence such as a computer printer, a monitor, a CPU, a scanner, a laminating machine, an ID cutter, and printouts of sample quarantine passes.

They were specifically forging identification cards issued by the IATF and the Department of Trade and Industry for drivers carrying goods so that they are not flagged at multiple checkpoints.

It is unclear how many fake passes have been sold by the group.

They are set to face complaints for violating Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code or Forgery. – Rappler.com