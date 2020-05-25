Number of overseas Filipinos with coronavirus reaches 2,617
MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs counted 94 more Filipinos abroad who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases overseas to 2,617 as of Monday, May 25.
The total confirmed cases include 1,400 active cases and 889 patients who already recovered.
There were 34 new deaths, pushing the death toll to 328.
Latest figures showed Europe and the Middle East with the highest number of confirmed cases among overseas Filipinos (over 700 cases, each), while the Americas has the highest number of deaths at 150.
Cases were spread out across 46 countries with the following breakdown per region:
Asia Pacific
12 countries included
- Total: 459
- Undergoing treatment: 130
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 327
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 791
- Undergoing treatment: 461
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 240
- Deaths: 90
Middle East
12 countries included
- Total: 735
- Undergoing treatment: 539
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 110
- Deaths: 86
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 632
- Undergoing treatment: 270
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 212
- Deaths: 150
Of the 2,617 cases, 557 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
The Philippines recorded 14,319 confirmed cases as of Monday, including 873 deaths and 3,323 recoveries.
The number of infections worldwide surpassed 5.3 million while over 343,000 people have died across 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com