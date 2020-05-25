MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs counted 94 more Filipinos abroad who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases overseas to 2,617 as of Monday, May 25.

The total confirmed cases include 1,400 active cases and 889 patients who already recovered.

There were 34 new deaths, pushing the death toll to 328.

Latest figures showed Europe and the Middle East with the highest number of confirmed cases among overseas Filipinos (over 700 cases, each), while the Americas has the highest number of deaths at 150.

Cases were spread out across 46 countries with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

12 countries included

Total: 459

Undergoing treatment: 130

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 327

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 791

Undergoing treatment: 461

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 240

Deaths: 90

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 735

Undergoing treatment: 539

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 110

Deaths: 86

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 632

Undergoing treatment: 270

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 212

Deaths: 150

Of the 2,617 cases, 557 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines recorded 14,319 confirmed cases as of Monday, including 873 deaths and 3,323 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 5.3 million while over 343,000 people have died across 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com