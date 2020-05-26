MANILA, Philippines – The number of confirmed coronavirus patients in the country has reached 14,669, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 350 new cases as of 4 pm on Tuesday, May 26.

This is the biggest single-day tally of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines since April 6, when the DOH reported 414 new cases.

The agency reported 13 new fatalities on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 886.

Meanwhile, 89 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 3,412.

There are currently 10,371 active coronavirus cases in the country, the DOH said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III told a Senate panel that a shortage in testing facilities is the country's "number one weakness" in the fight against COVID-19.

There are currently 42 DOH-accredited hospitals and laboratories capable of testing for the novel coronavirus. With these, the country is able to perform an average of 8,300 tests per day. (READ: PH's actual coronavirus tests far behind 'estimated capacity' of 32,000)

The government aims to be able to do 30,000 coronavirus tests per day by May 31. To achieve this, it also aims to have 66 accredited testing centers by then.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said testing operations are hampered by shortages in laboratory supplies as well as in medical personnel. – Rappler.com