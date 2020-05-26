MANILA, Philippines – Netizens on Tuesday, May 26, criticized House Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta for pulling what they called a "distasteful" and "unprofessional" stunt to oppose the ABS-CBN franchise renewal bill.

During the House hearing on Tuesday, Marcoleta played Kim Chiu’s viral "Bawal Lumabas" video at the start of his opening statement opposing of bill. Chiu is an ABS-CBN talent. (READ: ‘Bawal magpalabas’? Lawmaker uses viral Kim Chiu video to hit ABS-CBN)

“Hindi po nag-comply ang ABS-CBN kaya hindi sila puwedeng lumabas at magpalabas (ABS-CBN did not comply [to the rules] so they cannot go on air and air shows)," Marcoleta said after showing the viral video.

Netizens were quick to slam Marcoleta’s stunt, as well as the rehashed and debunked allegations against the media giant. (READ: Who is Rodante Marcoleta?)

Napaka-unprofessional at distasteful ang humor ni Marcoleta in using Kim Chiu's and Vice Ganda's statements against them.#IbalikAngABSCBN — Melbert Parcon (@Parconsonism) May 26, 2020

Dear Mr. Congressman Marcoleta. Using Kim Chiu's controversial statement to deliver your point is distasteful humor and a form of shaming that is uncalled for. #IbalikAngABSCBN pic.twitter.com/60ghaJvNiu — JO Belle Plama (@plama_jobelle) May 26, 2020

Tulog ba si Rep. Marcoleta for the past few months? Di ata siya aware na nasagot na lahat ng points na ni-raise niya. Out of desperation, pinalabas pa viral video ni Kim Chui. Sayang sa oras. Ululan na lang talaga ngayon sa Lower House #defendpressfreedom #ABSCBNfranchise pic.twitter.com/e3nQ3qtkIf — Miss Cha (@chacastano) May 26, 2020

After using Chiu’s video, Marcoleta also showed a video of Vice Ganda challenging Apollo Quiboloy, a pastor who called himself the "Appointed Son of God," to cancel the long-running Ang Probinsyano, an ABS-CBN drama series.

He also brought up various allegations against the network, such as exceeding the mandated 50 years for a franchise, foreign ownership, contractualization, and bias for particular candidates during the 2016 elections. Marcoleta’s arguments, however, were already addressed in a Senate hearing last February and in ABS-CBN’s response to Solicitor General Calida’s quo warranto case. (EXPLAINER: ABS-CBN’s defense in the Supreme Court quo warranto case)

Habang sinasabi ni Marcoleta ang allegations sa ABSCBN... #IbalikAngABSCBN



Netizens: pic.twitter.com/IyIhpJvo51 — Paulo Jugado (@OnlyPauloJugado) May 26, 2020

ABS-CBN had applied for a franchise renewal since 2014, until its expiration on May 4, 2020 after delays in the House of Representatives. On May 5, 2020, the network shut down after a cease-and-desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission – a phenomenon unprecedented since the network closed down during Martial Law. (TIMELINE: Duterte against ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal)

As of writing, Marcoleta is the 2nd trending topic on Twitter after #IbalikAngABSCBN.

Here are more reactions about the issue:

