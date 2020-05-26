BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – A man was shot to death at Araneta Street in Barangay Sum-ag in this city Tuesday afternoon, May 26.

Police identified the victim as Randolf Domingo of Barangay Singcang-Airport here. He was engaged in the buy-and-sell of pigs.

Initial investigation showed that the victim was just standing in the area when the suspects on board a motorcycle shot him multiple times, Lieutenant Colonel Ariel Pico, Bacolod City Police Office public information officer, said.

The victim died on the spot, he said.

In the span of 10 days, since May 16, the day the city was downgraded to general community quarantine, 3 people were killed in separate shooting incidents.

The first one was on May 16, when Gerald Cuadra, son of a drug convict, was killed at B.S. Aquino Drive in Barangay 5. Five days later, on May 21, businessman Roland Tan was shot dead in front of his business establishment at Narra Street in Barangay Villamonte. – Rappler.com