MANILA, Philippines – A total of 2,420 health workers in the Philippines have tested positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday, May 25, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday, May 26.

The figure is 84 cases higher than the last DOH tally from Thursday, May 21, and released on Friday, May 22.

No new COVID-19 fatalities have been reported among healthcare workers since May 10, with the death toll remaining at 31, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

DOH earlier reported the health worker death toll to be 35, but it adjusted the figure last week when it removed from the list retired healthcare workers who had not been on duty.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,163 healthcare workers have beaten the virus, as the DOH recorded 77 new recoveries since May 21.

As of May 25, there were 1,226 active COVID-19 cases among healthcare workers. Of these, 936 have mild cases of the disease, 288 are asymptomatic, and two have severe infections.

Of healthcare workers with COVID-19, 682 are doctors, 879 are nurses, 148 are nursing assistants, 89 are medical technologists, 45 are radiologic technologists, and 304 are non-medical staff.

The number of active cases increased from 1,219 on May 21 to 1,226 on May 25.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Philippines has recorded a total of 14,669 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 886 deaths and 3,412 recoveries. – Rappler.com