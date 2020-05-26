MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said 18 more Filipinos abroad tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,635 as of Tuesday, May 26.

The confirmed cases include 1,402 active cases or patients still being treated for COVID-19, and 905 who have already recovered.

The death toll still stands at 328, after no new fatalities were recorded on Tuesday.

"The DFA, through its embassies and consulates, remains committed to continuously monitoring the status of our nationals abroad and providing assistance, whenever possible, to ensure their welfare as we continue to battle against COVID-19," the DFA said in a statement.

Cases were spread out across 47 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 473

Undergoing treatment: 136

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 335

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 795

Undergoing treatment: 457

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 248

Deaths: 90

Middle East

12 countries included

Total: 735

Undergoing treatment: 539

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 110

Deaths: 86

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 632

Undergoing treatment: 270

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 212

Deaths: 150

Of the 2,635 cases, 557 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Philippines recorded a total of 14,669 coronavirus cases, with 886 deaths and 3,412 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide surpassed 5.5 million, while over 346,000 people have died across 196 countries and territories. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com