MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committees on constitutional amendments and revision of codes and public services hold a joint hearing on Wednesday, May 27, to tackle amendments to the Administrative Code of the Philippines

The committees will explore the possibility of non-expiring franchises or licenses to operation for broadcasting networks by amending Section 18, Book VII, Chapter 3 of the Administrative Code.

This comes as media giant ABS-CBN was forced to shut down on May 5, following a cease and desist order from the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) after the network's franchise expired. The company's franchise renewal is still pending before the House of Representatives. (READ: TIMELINE: Duterte against ABS-CBN's franchise renewal)

– Rappler.com