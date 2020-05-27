MANILA, Philippines – From heading the country's top anti-drugs agency, Aaron Aquino has been transferred to the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC).

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said on Wednesday, May 27, that President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed the former police general as a member of CIAC's board of directors with a nomination as its president and CEO.

Aquino's post as director-general of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) was given to Wilkins Villanueva, who had served PDEA as its Northern Mindanao chief and Metro Manila head.

CIAC is a government-owned and -controlled corporation that oversees Clark International Aiport (CRK), the second gateway to Metro Manila, located in Clark, Pampanga. It was reverted into a subsidiary of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) from the Department of Transportation through a Duterte executive order.

Duterte has ordered a fast-tracking of its improvement in order to decongest the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The CRK has seen a growth in its number of flights and business activity, helping its revenues to hit P1 billion in 2018, the first time it reached this mark since the hub was created in 1995.

In August 2019, maintenance and operations of CRK were turned over to the Luzon International Premiere Airport Development (Lipad) Corporation after the government signed a 25-year contract with the private company.

Lipad Corp, formerly known as the North Luzon Airport Consortium, will also develop the new terminal targeted for completion by 2021. – Rappler.com