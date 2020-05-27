MANILA, Philippines – The House energy committee will conduct an inquiry on Wednesday, May 27, on the sudden spike in electricity bills during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

This comes after consumers and advocates called out the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) for the sudden jump in power bills for the month of May.

Power for People Coalition (P4P), a clean energy and consumer rights group, said that there were even several power outages during the ECQ in April and May.

Because of this, lawmakers filed House Resolution (HR) No. 879 to probe the matter.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) had earlier ordered power distribution companies to give customers new bills that reflect actual consumption instead of basing it on average consumption – which was what Meralco did.



Watch the House hearing live on Wednesday, May 27, at 1:30 pm. – Rappler.com