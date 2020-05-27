MANILA, Philippines – Coronavirus cases in the country breached 15,000 on Wednesday, May 27, as the Department of Health (DOH) announced 380 new cases.

The total confirmed cases in the country is now at 15,049.

The DOH also announced 18 new deaths on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 904.

It said 94 more patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 3,506.

As of May 26, the country's hospitals have a total bed capacity of 13, 633 for coronavirus patients. Ward beds are 34.70% occupied; isolation beds are 36.70% occupied, and ICU beds are 38.40% occupied, said the DOH.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stopped the clinical trial of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine after a study showed it increased the risk of death among coronavirus patients.

But Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire clarified on Wednesday that patients already receiving hydroxychloroquine prior to the WHO recommendation, can continue receiving the experimental drug but under close supervision.

The Philippines is conducting an average of 8,300 tests per day using 42 accredited testing centers. (READ: PH's actual coronavirus tests far behind 'estimated capacity' of 32,000)

To help meet the target of conducting 30,000 coronavirus tests per day by May 31, the national government is aiming to have 66 accredited testing centers by that date.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) has unanimously agreed to recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte to ease Metro Manila into general community quarantine (GCQ) starting June 1.

But experts from the University of the Philippines (UP) said this would be premature.

Commuters have also slammed the suggestion of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to temporarily ban jeeps and buses if and when Metro Manila is put under GCQ. – Rappler.com