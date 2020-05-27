Number of Filipinos with coronavirus abroad rises to 2,664
MANILA, Philippines – Another 29 Filipinos abroad became infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,664, data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) showed on Wednesday, May 27.
Six new deaths occurred in the Middle East, pushing the death toll among Filipinos overseas to 334.
The confirmed cases include 1,400 patients who are still being treated and 930 others who have recovered.
The DFA gave assurances it is monitoring the status of overseas Filipinos and working to repatriate those stranded as countries start to ease travel restrictions.
The cases are spread out across 47 countries, with the following breakdown per region:
Asia Pacific
13 countries included
- Total: 473
- Undergoing treatment: 129
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 342
- Deaths: 2
Europe
16 countries included
- Total: 801
- Undergoing treatment: 459
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 252
- Deaths: 90
Middle East and Africa
12 countries included
- Total: 757
- Undergoing treatment: 541
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 124
- Deaths: 92
Americas
6 countries included
- Total: 633
- Undergoing treatment: 271
- Recovered or discharged from hospital: 212
- Deaths: 150
Of the 2,664 cases, 567 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.
The Philippines has recorded a total of 15,049 coronavirus cases, with 904 deaths and 3,506 recoveries.
The number of infections worldwide has surpassed 5.5 million, while over 350,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com