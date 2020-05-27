MANILA, Philippines – Another 29 Filipinos abroad became infected with the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,664, data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) showed on Wednesday, May 27.

Six new deaths occurred in the Middle East, pushing the death toll among Filipinos overseas to 334.

The confirmed cases include 1,400 patients who are still being treated and 930 others who have recovered.

The DFA gave assurances it is monitoring the status of overseas Filipinos and working to repatriate those stranded as countries start to ease travel restrictions.

The cases are spread out across 47 countries, with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 473

Undergoing treatment: 129

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 342

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 801

Undergoing treatment: 459

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 252

Deaths: 90

Middle East and Africa

12 countries included

Total: 757

Undergoing treatment: 541

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 124

Deaths: 92

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 633

Undergoing treatment: 271

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 212

Deaths: 150

Of the 2,664 cases, 567 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 15,049 coronavirus cases, with 904 deaths and 3,506 recoveries.

The number of infections worldwide has surpassed 5.5 million, while over 350,000 people have died across 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com