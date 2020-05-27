MANILA, Philippines – Makati City police arrested Tuesday night, May 26, a pair of Chinese citizens who claimed to be doctors and were running an illegal clinic and pharmacy for COVID-19 patients.

The raiding team, led by Major Gideon Ines Jr, assistant chief of police for operations and Makati Police Investigation Unit chief, found 4 patients in the facility who were also Chinese citizens.

Ines identified the suspects as David Lai and Bruce Liao.

“Sabi nila, mga doctor sila, pero bawal naman sila mag-operate dito,” Ines said. (They said they were doctors, but they are not allowed to operate in the country.)

Ines said they were able to bust the illegal medical clinic and pharmacy after receiving reports that sick Chinese were seen entering the place.

Around 4 pm, Tuesday, the Makati police barged into the illicit clinic located at the fifth floor of La Sema Building on Sampaloc St, Barangay San Antonio.

The unregistered facility was called Goldstar Medical Clinic and Pharmacy and rented the whole fifth floor of the building.

“Inuukupahan nila iyong buong 5th floor nung building. May apat na pasyenteng Chinese na may sintomas ng COVID-19 ang naka-swero dun,” Ines said. (They occupied the fifth floor. There 4 patients who were Chinese who appeared to have COVID-19 symptoms and had intrevenous drips attached to their arms.)

“Lima ang kama nila dun, parang mini hospital ang dating nila,” Ines added. (The place looked like a mini-hospital. It had 5 beds.)

Before the raid, a Chinese asset of the Makati police went to the illegal clinic posing as an inquiring patient who had fever.

“Iyong doctor, aba, sinabihan na kailangan daw i-confine sa kanila 'yung asset naming na nagsasakit-sakitan lang. May sakit daw kasi ang asset naming kahit wala naman talaga,” said Ines. (The doctor told our asset that he needed to be confined on the fake clinic even though in reality his illness was just for show. The bogus doctor insisted our asset was sick.)

The fake physician then gave the asset medicines and did the preparations to confine asset.

The Makati police confiscated from the crime scene several containers of what appeared to be medicines with markings in Chinese characters, rapid testing kits, swab kits. They estimated it to be worth P5.2 million.

“Sobrang dami naming gamut na nasamsam, may mga gamot pa nga sa sexually transmitted disease, may COVID-19 test kits, at iba pang mga gamot na may Chinese inscription,” he said. (They had so much medicines. There were medicines for sexually transmitted disease, COVID-19 test kits and others which has Chinese inscription.

Here are more photos courtesy of the Makati Police.

– Rappler.com