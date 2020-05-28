MANILA, Philippines – The government's coronavirus task force has recommended to President Rodrigo Duterte that Metro Manila be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from June 1 to 15, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said on Thursday, May 28.

Speeaking with CNN Philippines' The Source, Año said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases also recommended that mass transportation – except jeepneys – be allowed to resume. Buses are recommended to operate at 50% capacity, he added.

"Maybe by June 15, there will be new declarations, but now this is what we have decided," Año said.

Duterte is expected to announce his decision on the recommendation when he delivers a public address on Thursday night.

Metro Manila is currently under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), which still restricts travel and most activities, and allows only what the government has categorized as essential businesses, services, and movement of people.

Placing the region on GCQ would mean allowing full operation for agriculture, fisheries, and forestry sectors, food manufacturing and all supply chains, including ink, packaging and raw materials, supermarkets, hygiene products, hospitals, medical clinics, veterinary clinics, logistics, water, banks, energy, internet, telecommunications, and media.

In malls, only hardware stores, clothing, and accessory stores, barber shops, salon, spas, and other personal care industries would be allowed to reopen. Restaurants would be allowed, but for take-out and delivery only. – Rappler.com