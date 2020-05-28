PANGASINAN, Philippines – The Dagupan City government has begun its risk-based testing for the coronavirus disease on some 600 of its frontliners.

Dagupan City COVID-19 focal person Dr Ophelia Rivera said on Wednesday, May 27, that the testing aims to cover about 600 government frontliners in the city, including barangay health workers, nurses, firemen, rescue personnel, and police.

They will be tested using the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, which is the gold stadard for COVID-19 testing.

“This is much more accurate than the rapid antibody test being conducted by others,” Rivera said.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has allotted 1,500 RT-PCR test kits for its partner city. Unused test kits would be set aside at the City Health Office for future use.

The specimens will be sent to the PRC central laboratory in Metro Manila.

On April 29, the Dagupan City Council passed Resolution No. 5919, which provides the city with a government-accredited and certified testing facility, laboratories, diagnostic centers, and organizations for COVID-19 tests.

The city has not recorded any new coronavirus cases in the past two weeks. – Rappler.com