MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recorded 157 additional Filipinos overseas infected with the coronavirus on Thursday, May 28, marking a spike in cases mostly recorded in the Middle East.

The confirmed cases included 1,553 Filipinos still being treated for the disease and 934 others who have already recovered.

The DFA said the spike in new cases came from one country in the Middle East where data was not updated for nearly two months.

While a steep increase in new cases was seen, there were no new fatalities among Filipinos due to the disease.

Latest data from the DOH showed that Europe and the Middle East still had the highest number of cases with over 800 cases seen in each region. The Asia Pacific recorded the least number of cases, while the Americas saw the highest number of deaths.

Filipinos who had the coronavirus were spread across 47 countries with the following breakdown per region:

Asia Pacific

13 countries included

Total: 483

Undergoing treatment: 135

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 346

Deaths: 2

Europe

16 countries included

Total: 806

Undergoing treatment: 464

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 252

Deaths: 90

Middle East and Africa

12 countries included

Total: 899

Undergoing treatment: 683

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 124

Deaths: 92

Americas

6 countries included

Total: 633

Undergoing treatment: 271

Recovered or discharged from hospital: 212

Deaths: 150

Of the 2,664 cases, 954 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations from the World Health Organization.

In the Philippines, a total of 15,588 confirmed cases were counted, with 539 new cases reported on Thursday – the highest single-day increase in cases so far. The rise comes as the capital region of Metro Manila is poised to ease quarantine restrictions, along with other regions in the country.

The confirmed cases included 921 deaths and 3,598 recoveries.

Cases continue to increase worldwide, with over 5.7 million cases and 355,000 deaths seen in over 190 countries and territories. – Rappler.com