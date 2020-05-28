MANILA, Philippines – The United States embassy in Manila on Thursday, May 28, announced it has canceled all scheduled interviews for immigrant and non-immigrant visas set until June 11 due to the ongoing community quarantine in Metro Manila.

The move is being done to reduce the possibility of transmitting the coronavirus disease, which continues to spread in the capital region.

The US embassy said it could not yet provide a date when operations would resume but gave assurances it will restart visa services "as soon as possible."

The embassy advised applicants to reschedule their visa interviews through the embassy call center through the following means after the community quarantine is lifted:

Phone: +63 (2) 7792-8988 or +63 (2) 8548-8223

Online appointment system at ustraveldocs.com/ph

The embassy said no fees would be charged to reschedule appointment and that visa application fees will remain valid for one year in the country where the fee was paid.

As of Thursday, the Philippines counted 15,588 confirmed cases, including 921 deaths and 3,598 recoveries. – Rappler.com