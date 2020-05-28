LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Bicol region's zero-streak, with no new COVID-19 case to report, ended after a week when a positive result was revealed in this city Thursday, May 28.

The positive coronavirus case was reported by Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Bicol on the day the entire region was placed under modified general community quarantine by Interagency Task Force (IATF).

Ernie Vera, DOH regional director said the latest case, Bicol region's 69th patient, is a 21-year-old female in Legazpi City.

She had a travel history to Laguna, and arrived here on May 22. She is asymptomatic and is currently on quarantine. The Legazpi City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) facilitated the swab test of said patient.

Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal said the latest patient is a resident of Banquerohan, a stranded worker from Santa Rosa, Laguna. She was quarantined at Ibalong Centrum for Recreation.

She was brought to Bicol Region Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH) immediately after the confirmation result came out.

“The isolation area helped us to contain the spread of coronavirus so even at MGCQ the border of Albay must remain closed for control,” Rosal said.

As of Thursday, Bicol Region has 18 suspected and 3 probable cases. 10 of the suspected cases are from Albay, 6 from Sorsogon, 2 from Camarines Norte. Albay has 1 probable case while Camarines Sur has two.

On Thrusday, the IATF reclassified the Bicol region from general community quarantine to modified general community quarantine. These include five provinces – Sorsogon, Masbate, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur and Camarines Norte, and the cities of Legazpi and Naga.

Although it has not had a coronavirus confirmation for 12 days, Albay province was told by the interior and local government to also transition to MGCQ. – Rappler.com