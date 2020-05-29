PAMPANGA, Philippines – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Regional Field Unit 3 (CIDG-3) has filed criminal complaints against the two Chinese who manned an underground hospital and pharmacy in a villa at the Fontana Leisure Park in Clark Freeport here.

In a report sent to the CIDG in Camp Crame, CIDG-3 chief Colonel Amante Daro said complaints were filed against the following personalities before the Mabalacat City Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, May 27:

Hu Shiling, also known as Hu Ling, 46, female

Liu Wei, also known as Lee Seung-Hyun, 38, male

One John Doe, lessee of Fontana Villa 628 which was used as a makeshift medical facility and pharmacy

They complaints were based on violation of Republic Act No. 9711 or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, RA 4226 or the Hospital Licensure Act, and RA 10918 or the Philippine Pharmacy Act.

Police, in coordination with the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) public safety office, raided a villa at Fontana on May 18 after receiving information that a COVID-19 patient was reportedly being treated in an underground hospital for Chinese patients in Fontana. The CDC had placed Fontana on lockdown since then.

Officers of the Department of Health-Region 3 and Food and Drug Administration-Region 3 who joined the May 18 raid were named witnesses in the complaint.

The case

Daro said in his letter to the Mabalacat City Prosecutor’s Office that during the raid, the team found Hu supervising the makeshift medical facility, while Liu – who identified himself as Lee Seung-Hyun – was caught manning the pharmacy.

CIDG-3 discovered the real names of the two Chinese citizens through their passports.

Daro said that when representatives from the DOH and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tried to verify whether the hospital and pharmacy were allowed to operate, Hu failed to present any supporting documents.

He said DOH-3 representatives issued a notice of violation to Hu, "ordering her to cease and desist from operating the said health facility."

FDA representatives took samples of the Chinese-labeled medicines and sealed the medicine shelves inside the pharmacy.

The suspects were arrested and brought to the CIDG-3 headquarters in Camp Olivas in the City of San Fernando for investigation and were initially released without charges filed against them.

Nine days after their arrest and release, the CIDG-3 formally filed the complaint against the suspects after authorities obtained enough evidence against them, including the notice of violation and inspection report from the DOH Central Luzon and the FDA inspection report. – Rappler.com