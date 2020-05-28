MANILA, Philippines – Bocaue Mayor Joni Villanueva-Tugna died on Thursday afternoon, May 28.

The executive management board of the Jesus is Lord Church Worldwide, where Villanueva served as executive director, made the announcement on the official JIL Facebook page late Thursday night.

She died at 5:08 pm on Thursday, due to sepsis secondary to bacterial pneumonia.

Tugna is the daugher of CIBAC Representative Eddie Villanueva, the JIL founder. Her brother, Joel, is a senator, while her husband, Sherwin Tugna, is a former congressman.

Tugna died two months after the death of their mother, Sister Dory Villanueva.

The JIL board described Tugna as “an exemplary leader, a pioneer, a trailblazer, and woman of vision and action.”

“She dreamed big dreams for God and the ministry and worked day and night to bring those to fruition. In fact, she was the brains behind JIL's many breakthrough programs, systems, structures, and infrastructures,” it said.

“As mayor of Bocaue, Bulacan, she was also a pioneer and trailblazer: innovative in her methods and humane in her actions. In fact, even as she was sick, she was working and serving and caring for her constituents – involved even in the packing and distribution of relief goods until her body stopped her to do so,” the JIL board added.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Tugna bought vegetables from Cordillera farmers for distribution to her constituents, after she learned that the farmers had problems selling their goods because of quarantine rules. – Rappler.com