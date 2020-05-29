ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE, Philippines – The Rizal Park here was this city’s biggest drawer of visitors, but the pandemic compelled the park to close and reduce it to what it used to be – a place where only the murmur of the brook, the chirping of birds, and sound of crickets could be heard.

“Yet COVID-19 will not stop us Filipinos from celebrating our freedom!” Museo ni Rizal-Dapitan curator Ryan Tan said, as the institution observed National Flag Day on Thursday, May 28, and urged Dapitanons to raise flag until June 12, Independence Day, “in honor and in solidarity of the frontliners.”

Presidential Proclamation 374 declares May 28 as National Flag Day to remember the day the Philippine flag was first raised after the Philippine Revolutionary Army defeated Spanish forces in the battle in Alapan in Imus, Cavite, in 1898.

Executive Order 179 by then-president Fidel Ramos set the extension of the commemoration of the national flag to June 12.

“On these days, we encourage Dapitanons, and all Filipinos, to raise our flag and display it in our homes, offices, schools and buildings,” Tan said.

He quoted the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) statement that said: “This year, our display of flags takes on a greater meaning. In countries throughout the world, homes in lockdown displayed their national flags to honor their frontliners and express solidarity amidst physical distancing. Now, it's our turn.”

“Our freedom was won and defended by our heroes, past and present,” Tan added. “We fly our flags knowing that we will be victorious over this disease too.”

And as the Rizal Park here continue to be closed, Tan has offered alternatives using the internet.

“We have virtual tour and online series. Right now the series is about the correspondence of Rizal and Blumentritt,” Tan said.

Museo ni Rizal-Dapitan also recently launched and online photo exhibit on Dapitan, “the country’s first heritage zone.” – Rappler.com