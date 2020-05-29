MANILA, Philippines – Dr Guido David, one of the University of the Philippines experts studying the coronavirus quarantine measures, says Metro Manila must see a sustained decline of new cases for two weeks before it can say it's winning the battle against the virus.

What should Metro Manila residents keep in mind as they contemplate leaving their homes once their communities transition into general community quarantine (GCQ) on June 1?

