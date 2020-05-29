CEBU CITY, Philippines – Another returning resident tested positive for coronavirus in Hilongos, Leyte, the Department of Health Region 8 said in a statement on Friday, May 29.

"Patient EV-36 is a 31-year-old male from Hilongos, Leyte, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) working on a cruise ship who arrived in Tacloban via plane last Monday, May 25," the DOH said in a press release.

"Currently, he is asymptomatic and isolated in the isolation unit of Hilongos, Leyte," they added.

The surveillance team is currently conducting contact tracing.

The latest returning resident is one of 3 who tested positive upon arriving in their hometowns in the province.

The two other coronavirus cases were confirmed on Thursday, May 28. Both were Balik Probinsya beneficiaries, one was from Baybay City, and the other was from Tanauan.

The Balik Probinsya program has come under scrutiny for allegedly not coordinating with the receiving local government units in Leyte Province. Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez called out the agencies in charge of the program on Monday, May 25, for belatedly notifying the LGUs of the returning residents on May 21. (READ: Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez slams government's Balik Probinsya program)

When asked if the OFW was a beneficiary of the Balik Probinsya program, Leyte Governor Leopoldo Petilla said he was just a returning resident.

The government is currently in the process of sending back at least 24,000 OFWs from the big cities to their home provinces.

The patient is one of 5 new cases reported in the Eastern Visayas. The other 4 are from Tarangnan, Samar.

Among the new cases in Tarangnan, Samar, is a 12-year-old female.

This brings the total number of cases in the Eastern Visayas to 36. – Rappler.com