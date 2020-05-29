CEBU CITY, Philippines – An employee of a bakery in Balamban, Cebu, was shot dead on Thursday, May 28, by a customer who wasn’t allowed to cut in line.

“Jeserel Parra, 22, was on duty as a sales lady/cashier of Shirogi Pan de Kofi Pandesal Bar when she was shot by the suspect,” the police said in its spot report. “The victim sustained a gunshot wound on her chest and left hand causing her instantaneous death.”

According a report in SunStar Superbalita, police officials said the suspect, 41-year-old Basilio Navaja Jr, shot Parra for telling him to wait for his turn in line, and to keep physical distance. The police report said the suspect was trying to cut another customer while buying pan de sal when he was scolded by the victim.

Balamban town is on the eastern border of Cebu City.

Recovered from the crime scene was a spent .45 caliber ammunition and a cartridge case of .45 caliber ammo.

Cebu province is still under general community quarantine, where physical distancing protocols are in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. – Rappler.com